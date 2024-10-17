Goldstorm Metals Unveils New Mineral Zones Expansion

Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSE:GSTM) has released an update.

Goldstorm Metals Corp. successfully completed its 2024 exploration campaign at the Electrum and Crown Properties in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, revealing significant expansions in mineral zones. The exploration identified numerous mineralized trends, suggesting high-grade gold, silver, and copper presence, with plans for further exploration as ice recedes in the area.

