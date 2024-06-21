Goldsource Shareholders Greenlight Mako Merger

Goldsource Mines (TSE:GXS) has released an update.

Goldsource Mines Inc. shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a proposed merger with Mako Mining Corp., with over 97% in favor at a recent special meeting. The merger is pending final court approval, which Goldsource anticipates seeking on June 26, 2024, and if all conditions are met, the deal is expected to be finalized by July 3, 2024. This strategic move will see Mako Mining Corp. acquiring all issued and outstanding common shares of Goldsource, aiming to enhance their gold exploration and development endeavors in South America.

