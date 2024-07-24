Goldshore Resources Excels in Summer Drilling Program

Goldshore Resources (TSE:GSHR) has released an update.

Goldshore Resources Inc. has successfully completed its summer drilling program at the Moss Gold Project, finishing ahead of schedule and under budget, with promising preliminary findings. The program exceeded the planned 2,500 meters, achieving 2,780 meters across 12 drill holes in two separate zones, and the company is eagerly anticipating assay results in August. Additionally, Goldshore has commenced a year-long partnership with Investor Insights Systems Inc. for digital marketing services to enhance market awareness.

