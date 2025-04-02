Goldshore Resources Enhances Environmental Data Collection for Moss Gold Project

Goldshore Resources ( (TSE:GSHR) ) has provided an announcement.

Goldshore Resources has expanded its environmental data collection efforts at the Moss Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, to support the permitting process. The company is conducting comprehensive studies on water systems, seismic geophysics, aquatic and terrestrial biology, and environmental geochemical characterization. These efforts aim to ensure responsible and efficient project advancement within the evolving regulatory landscape, while maintaining strong relationships with Indigenous communities.

Goldshore Resources is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. The company is currently focused on the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which benefits from direct access to infrastructure, supportive local communities, and a skilled workforce.

