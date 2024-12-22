Goldpac Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Economic Uncertainty

Goldpac Group Ltd. (HK:3315) has released an update.

Goldpac Group Ltd. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a 20% to 30% drop in revenue and a 60% to 70% decline in profit for the fiscal year ending December 2024. This downturn is attributed to increased economic uncertainty, enhanced risk controls by Chinese banks, intensified industry competition, and decreased international sales. The company is also investing heavily in digital transformation amidst these challenges.

