Gold’n Futures Seeks New CEO After Termination

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (TSE:FUTR) has released an update.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. has announced the immediate termination of its CEO, Steve Wilkinson, and is in the process of seeking a new CEO. The company, which is focused on mineral exploration and has two Canadian gold projects, is preparing a new Mineral Resource Estimate for its Hercules Gold Project. They aim to develop their gold resources and establish gold mining operations using modern technology and expert geological knowledge.

