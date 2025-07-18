Gold’n Futures Corrects Financial Statement Error

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. ( (TSE:FUTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. has announced a correction to its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, due to a typographical error in the presentation of certain numerical values. The correction does not affect the company’s financial position or results of operations, and the company has implemented additional review protocols to prevent similar issues in the future.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FUTR is a Underperform.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by zero revenue and persistent losses. The lack of technical indicators and valuation metrics further contribute to a cautious outlook. Without improvement in revenue generation and financial health, the stock remains under significant pressure.

More about Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold resources and developing viable gold mining operations through geological expertise and advanced technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,961,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$34.41M

