Goldman Sachs Underwrites Major Sale in Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group ( (AU:CMW) ) has provided an announcement.

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd has underwritten the sale of 282,837,603 existing ordinary stapled securities in Cromwell Property Group, resulting in Goldman Sachs obtaining a 9.9% interest in these securities. This transaction, part of Goldman Sachs’ routine financial services activities, will see the firm relinquish its interest following the settlement of the sale, scheduled for 26 May 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cromwell Property Group stock, see the AU:CMW Stock Forecast page.

More about Cromwell Property Group

Average Trading Volume: 7,103,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$929.7M

