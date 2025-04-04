Goldman Sachs Reduces Stake in Origin Enterprises

The latest announcement is out from Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ).

Origin Enterprises plc announced that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc has decreased its shareholding in the company, resulting in Goldman Sachs no longer holding a notifiable interest in Origin’s ordinary shares. This change in shareholding could impact the company’s market perception and investor confidence, as significant stakeholders like Goldman Sachs adjust their investment positions.

More about Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a company that focuses on sustainable land use through technically-led solutions, helping customers enhance their land’s potential. It holds leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

YTD Price Performance: 17.48%

Average Trading Volume: 34,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €331M

