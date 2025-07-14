Goldman Sachs Increases Stake in Silk Logistics Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SLH) ) has issued an announcement.

Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. has seen a change in the substantial holding of its shares by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries. The voting power of Goldman Sachs in Silk Logistics has increased from 7.5706% to 8.8138%, indicating a significant increase in their stake in the company. This change in shareholding could imply a strategic interest by Goldman Sachs in Silk Logistics, potentially impacting the company’s future operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SLH) stock is a Buy with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SLH Stock Forecast page.

More about Silk Logistics Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 93,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$171.2M

For an in-depth examination of SLH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

