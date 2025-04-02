Goldman Sachs Increases Stake in Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Origin Enterprises plc announced that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has increased its shareholding in the company to 5,152,275 ordinary shares, representing approximately 4.83% of the company’s issued share capital. This development reflects a significant investment by Goldman Sachs, potentially impacting Origin’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a company that focuses on sustainable land use through technically-led solutions. It operates in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin market and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 22.18%

Average Trading Volume: 33,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €331.5M

