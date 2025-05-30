Goldman Sachs BDC Stockholders Approve Key Proposals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Goldman Sachs BDC ( (GSBD) ) has shared an update.

On May 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders where two proposals were considered. The stockholders elected nominees for Class II directors who will serve until the 2028 annual meeting, and ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing governance and operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (GSBD) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Goldman Sachs BDC stock, see the GSBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GSBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GSBD is a Outperform.

Goldman Sachs BDC’s strengths lie in its solid financial foundation and attractive dividend yield, appealing to long-term investors. The earnings call revealed strategic improvements but highlighted some underlying challenges. Technical indicators suggest current downward pressure, yet potential for recovery. The overall outlook is cautiously optimistic, focusing on addressing cash flow and revenue growth concerns.

More about Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on business development companies (BDCs) that provide capital solutions to middle-market companies.

Average Trading Volume: 843,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

Disclaimer & Disclosure

