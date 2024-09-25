Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA (GB:0MHM) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has altered its share and voting rights in Schibsted ASA, crossing a threshold on September 23, 2024, resulting in a combined total of 3.71% voting rights and 3.05% shareholding in the company. The previous notification showed a higher percentage, indicating a decrease in Goldman Sachs’ position. All changes are duly reported in compliance with regulatory directives.

For further insights into GB:0MHM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.