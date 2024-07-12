Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (GB:0FGH) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has altered its stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, resulting in a combined voting rights change to 4.77%, crossing the threshold on July 10, 2024. The notification includes both an acquisition and a disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. This shift represents a decrease from the previous notification, where the total voting rights held amounted to 5.53%.

