Goldman Sachs Adjusts Stake in Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals PLC has notified that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has altered its holdings in the company, reaching a total of 2.998% voting rights after a recent acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. This change was officially crossed on July 23, 2024, and reported two days later, reflecting a significant shift from the previous notification. The update underscores Goldman Sachs’ adjusted position and interest in the UK-based metals company.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.