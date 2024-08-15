Goldlion Holdings Announces Interim Dividend

Goldlion Holdings (DE:GLH) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has declared an interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ending on 30th June 2024, to be paid on 17th September 2024. This announcement marks a new development for the company’s shareholders, coming ahead of the financial year ending 31st December 2024. With no withholding tax applied, this news is expected to be well-received by investors.

