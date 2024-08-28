Goldlion Holdings Announces Director’s Passing

Goldlion Holdings (DE:GLH) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited mourns the loss of Dr. Lau Yue Sun, a long-serving independent non-executive Director, who passed away on August 27, 2024. His death leaves the company short of meeting the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing requirements for independent directors and committee compositions. The firm is actively seeking a replacement to comply with the regulations in a timely manner.

