Goldflare Plans 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Goldflare Exploration Inc. has announced a proposed 5-for-1 share consolidation, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming annual meeting. This strategic move aims to improve the company’s ability to attract additional capital in the future. The consolidation will significantly reduce the number of outstanding shares without altering the company’s name or articles of incorporation.

