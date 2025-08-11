Golden Throat Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Industry Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd ( (HK:6896) ) is now available.

Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd has issued a profit warning, anticipating a 37% decrease in profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to changes in the industry landscape and adjustments in the company’s marketing strategy, which led to reduced purchases from distributor customers and consequently decreased sales and profits.

More about Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd

Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of throat lozenges and other related products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 971,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.62B

