Golden State Mining Ramps Up Exploration Success

Golden State Mining Ltd. reported positive advancements in its various mining projects, highlighting significant lithium, rubidium, and caesium assay results from the Paynes Find North and confirmation of a prospective gold exploration area at Yule East. The company completed the first quarter of 2024 with a strong financial standing, having approximately $2.3 million in cash, positioning it well for the upcoming field season. Additionally, new geological interpretations at the Eucla project suggest potential for a carbonatite environment ripe for further exploration.

