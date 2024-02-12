Golden Star Acquisition Proposes Deadline Extension and Fee Reduction

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation (GODN) has released an update.

G-Star Management Corporation, the sponsor of Golden Star Acquisition Corporation, has sought to extend the deadline for their initial business combination by up to a year, with monthly extensions and additional funds deposited into a trust account, as per their prospectus. The company’s board has approved this and the first extension fee has been paid. There is also a proposal to reduce the monthly extension fee, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming meeting, which could lower the fee to the lesser of $50,000 or $0.033 per share starting from March 2024.

