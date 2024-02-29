Golden Shield Discovers Gold Rich Zones

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (TSE:GSRI) has released an update.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. has reported significant gold intercepts at its Marudi Mountain Property, including a 90m shear zone discovery at Pancake Creek and promising initial drill results at Mazoa Hill with up to 1.40 g/t Au over 15 meters. The company’s drilling campaign has completed 1336m across six holes, with more assay results pending. Despite challenges, drilling continues to reveal the potential of the property’s gold-bearing structures.

