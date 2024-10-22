Golden Mile Resources Boosts Pearl Copper Project Funding

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. (AU:G88) has released an update.

Golden Mile Resources Ltd has successfully raised $850,000 to fast-track its Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, securing $616,000 from institutional investors and $234,000 from its board and management. The capital will fund the maiden drill program at the Odyssey prospect, enhancing the company’s potential in the rich Laramide Porphyry Copper Province. This strategic move could position Golden Mile as a key player in the U.S.’s top copper-producing state.

For further insights into AU:G88 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.