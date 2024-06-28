Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Secures Peru Gaming License

Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) just unveiled an update.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Meridianbet Group, has expanded its international reach by securing a sports betting and iGaming license in Peru. This milestone allows Meridianbet, a platform known for both B2B and B2C gaming services, to operate legally in the Peruvian market, signaling a significant step in the company’s growth in regulated international markets.

