Golden Lake Exploration Secures Funding for Growth

Golden Lake Exploration, Inc. (TSE:GLM) has released an update.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. has launched a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $750,000 through the sale of 15 million units at $0.05 each to fund their Jewel Ridge gold property and for general capital needs. The units, combining shares and share purchase warrants, offer potential for additional stock purchase at $0.07 within 36 months. The raised funds will propel the company’s growth and exploration endeavors.

For further insights into TSE:GLM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.