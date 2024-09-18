Golden Deeps Limited Announces General Meeting

Golden Deeps Limited (AU:GED) has released an update.

Golden Deeps Limited has announced its upcoming General Meeting to be held on October 18, 2024, at 10:00 am in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person, by proxy, or by appointing a representative, with proxy forms due by October 16. The company highlights the significance of the meeting for shareholders and advises those unsure of how to vote to consult with their professional advisors.

