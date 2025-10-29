Golden Deeps Advances Exploration in Namibia’s Otavi Belt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Golden Deeps Limited ( (AU:GED) ) has issued an announcement.

Golden Deeps Limited has commenced an aggressive exploration program in the Central Otavi Project in Namibia, targeting Tsumeb-type copper, silver, zinc, lead, and germanium deposits. The company has identified six target areas, with exceptional rockchip sampling results from the Graceland prospect, including high concentrations of copper, silver, and germanium. Post-quarter activities include an Induced Polarisation survey to detect sulphide deposits, with drilling targets already identified based on soil anomalies. This exploration initiative is expected to enhance Golden Deeps’ positioning in the critical metals market, potentially offering significant opportunities for stakeholders.

Golden Deeps Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical metals. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and germanium in the Otavi Mountain Land Critical Metals Belt in northern Namibia. Their market focus includes high-grade polymetallic deposits, with significant interest in Tsumeb-type geochemical footprints.

Average Trading Volume: 1,200,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.41M

