Golden Cariboo Resources Unveils New Gold Discoveries at Quesnelle Property

Golden Cariboo Resources ( (TSE:GCC) ) has issued an update.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. announced significant advancements in its 2024 exploration activities at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property. The exploration revealed new gold discoveries across three zones: Main, North Hixon, and Halo. Drilling and mapping at the Main zone identified additional mineralization zones, with potential for further expansion. In the North Hixon zone, drilling highlighted visible gold and extended mineralization northwest, while mapping suggested a south-easterly extension. The Halo zone saw numerous visible gold intercepts, including a significant discovery of 1.77 g/t over 136.51 meters. These findings enhance the company’s understanding of the property’s gold potential and could improve its industry positioning by expanding resource estimates.

More about Golden Cariboo Resources

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company primarily works on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property in British Columbia, Canada, aiming to understand and expand gold mineralization at the site.

YTD Price Performance: -13.00%

Average Trading Volume: 32,802

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.19M

