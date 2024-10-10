Gold79 Mines Secures Funding for Arizona Drilling

Gold79 Mines (TSE:AUU) has released an update.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. successfully raised $2.19 million in the first tranche of its private placement, gearing up for a rigorous drilling program at its Gold Chain project in Arizona. The funds will enable the company to commence a 1,000m core drilling campaign aimed at defining a maiden resource at the Tyro Main Zone, with drilling expected to start later this month and conclude in Q4 2024.

