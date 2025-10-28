Gold X2 Expands Holdings with Coldstream Claims Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Goldshore Resources ( (TSE:AUXX) ) is now available.

Gold X2 Mining Inc. has entered into a property purchase agreement to acquire the Coldstream Claims, adding 939 hectares to its holdings in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in Ontario. This acquisition aims to consolidate Gold X2’s land position and enhance exploration potential. The transaction involves an initial and final cash payment to the vendor, and upon completion, a net smelter returns royalty will be granted to the vendor. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Gold X2’s exploration capabilities and industry positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AUXX is a Neutral.

Goldshore Resources’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, reflecting the typical challenges of an exploration-stage mining company with no revenue and ongoing losses. The technical analysis shows some short-term positive momentum, but valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The corporate event involving Moss Genomics does not impact this score.

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on acquiring and advancing primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. Led by a former global head of structural geology for a major gold company and supported by a leading Canadian private equity firm, Gold X2 is currently focused on the Moss Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. The company has invested over $75 million and completed significant drilling, with an updated mineral resource estimate indicating substantial gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 764,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$226.4M

