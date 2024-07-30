Gold Resource Corporation Sets Q2 Earnings Call

Gold Resource (GORO) has released an update.

Gold Resource Corporation has scheduled its Q2 2024 earnings conference call for August 7, 2024, inviting investors to join via webcast or phone. The call will feature a live Q&A session with top executives after initial remarks. The company, known for its gold and silver production at the Don David Gold Mine in Mexico, is also focused on developing its Back Forty Project in the USA.

