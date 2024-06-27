Gold Reserve Closes $36M Private Placement

Gold Reserve (TSE:GRZ) has released an update.

Gold Reserve Inc. has successfully closed its private placement of Class A common shares, with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation leading the effort, bringing in anticipated gross proceeds of up to $36 million. The offering, priced at $4.10 per share, is expected to officially close on July 3, 2024, pending formal documentation and regulatory approvals. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position without registering the securities in the U.S.

For further insights into TSE:GRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.