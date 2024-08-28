Gold Mountain Welcomes New Board Expertise

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced the appointment of Maria Lucila Seco as a Non-Executive Director, bringing her extensive legal expertise from Argentina and experience as an International Associate in New York to the company’s board. Gold Mountain, a mineral explorer active in Brazil and Papua New Guinea, is advancing projects with potential for rare earth elements, lithium, copper, and gold, with a current focus on the promising Mongae Creek copper-gold deposit.

