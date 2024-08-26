Gold Mountain Unveils Promising Copper and Lithium Findings

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced significant findings of anomalous copper and lithium at their Iguatu Project in Brazil, with the discovery of extensive copper-gold anomalies and indications of lithium-bearing pegmatites. The company has identified five high-priority copper geochemical targets requiring further sampling and mapping, and plans to carry out additional studies to define drill targets and further assess the potential for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) type mineralisation.

