Gold Mountain Limited Uncovers High-Grade REE Potential

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced high-grade rare earth element (REE) findings at the Jiquiriçá prospect within their Down Under Project, indicating strong potential for ultra-high grade hard rock monazite mineralization. The results from stream sediment samples are promising, with plans to further explore through a targeted drilling program and radiometric traversing in search of REE deposits.

