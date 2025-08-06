Gold Fields Reports Strong Earnings Growth for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Gold Fields ( (GFI) ) just unveiled an update.

Gold Fields Limited announced a significant increase in its earnings for the first half of 2025, driven by higher gold volumes sold and increased gold prices compared to the same period in 2024. The company reported a 203% to 236% rise in headline earnings per share and a 153% to 181% increase in basic earnings per share. The operational performance was bolstered by the ramp-up at Salares Norte and planned production increases at other mines. Despite increased costs due to mining inflation, Gold Fields remains on track to meet its 2025 production and cost guidance, with expectations for further production growth in the second half of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (GFI) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gold Fields stock, see the GFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GFI is a Outperform.

Gold Fields’ strong financial performance, highlighted by robust revenue growth, profitability, and efficient cash flow management, is the primary driver of the overall stock score. The positive technical analysis, with bullish momentum and price trends, further supports the score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield contributing to a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GFI stock, click here.

More about Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines located in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile, and Peru, along with a project in Canada. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, and it reported a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.07 million ounces in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 3,000,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.81B

Learn more about GFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue