Gold Fields Kickstarts Gold Production in Chile

Gold Fields Limited has commenced gold production at its Salares Norte mine in Chile, marking a major accomplishment in bringing the project from discovery to production in 13 years, despite challenging conditions. The mine is expected to significantly boost Chile’s gold output by 40% and contribute substantially to the local economy through job creation and tax revenues. With innovative environmental technologies and a strong commitment to local communities and exploration efforts, the company anticipates a robust addition to its growth and cash flow profile in the coming years.

