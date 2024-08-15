GOL Reports Strong Q2 2024 Performance

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., a prominent Brazilian airline, has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting a robust on-time performance and the launch of new international routes. The company has entered into significant codeshare agreements and has seen a substantial increase in revenue from its cargo business, GOLLOG. Despite operational challenges, including reduced supply due to airport closures, GOL has reported an increase in international flights and passenger load factors, indicating a resilient performance in a competitive market.

For further insights into GOLLQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.