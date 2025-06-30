GoHealth Extends Credit Facility Maturity to September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GoHealth ( (GOCO) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, GoHealth, Inc.’s subsidiary Norvax, LLC entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement, extending the maturity of its revolving credit facility to September 30, 2025. This amendment, which highlights broad-based support from stakeholders, is designed to provide financial flexibility, allowing the company to focus on strategic priorities and pursue a comprehensive financing plan to strengthen its financial foundation and position it for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GOCO) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GoHealth stock, see the GOCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GOCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOCO is a Neutral.

GoHealth’s stock is primarily impacted by weak financial performance and technical analysis, reflecting ongoing profitability and cash flow issues with bearish market momentum. Despite positive developments from the earnings call and corporate leadership stability, the significant financial and market challenges result in a low overall score.

More about GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. It aims to ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions, leveraging a proprietary technology platform and highly skilled licensed agents to facilitate the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans.

Average Trading Volume: 67,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $65.02M

