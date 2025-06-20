GoHealth Elects Directors and Approves Key Proposals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from GoHealth ( (GOCO) ) is now available.

On June 18, 2025, GoHealth, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key proposals were voted upon. Brandon M. Cruz, Alan Wheatley, and Abhiraj R. Modi were elected as Class II directors, and proposals including the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor, executive compensation, and an amendment to the 2020 Incentive Award Plan were approved. These decisions are expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GOCO) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GoHealth stock, see the GOCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GOCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOCO is a Neutral.

GoHealth’s stock is primarily impacted by weak financial performance and technical analysis, reflecting ongoing profitability and cash flow issues with bearish market momentum. Despite positive developments from the earnings call and corporate leadership stability, the significant financial and market challenges result in a low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GOCO stock, click here.

More about GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates in the health insurance industry, offering a technology-driven platform that connects consumers with health insurance carriers. The company focuses on providing solutions for individuals seeking Medicare plans and other health insurance options.

Average Trading Volume: 60,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.24M

For detailed information about GOCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.