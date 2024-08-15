Gogoro Faces Q2 Challenges, Eyes Future Growth

Gogoro (GGR) has released an update.

Gogoro, a leader in battery swapping ecosystems, reported a decrease in Q2 2024 revenue by 7.2% year-over-year and a net loss of $20.1 million, steeper than the previous year’s loss of $5.6 million. Despite the dip, the company secured $75 million in private investments and anticipates revenue growth with over 6,500 backlogged orders of their new Smartscooters, Pulse and JEGO, expected to be delivered in Q3. The company is actively addressing supply chain issues to meet the high demand for these models while also focusing on long-term global expansion plans.

For further insights into GGR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.