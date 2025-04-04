GoGold Resources Closes C$86 Million Financing Deal

GoGold Resources ( (TSE:GGD) ) has shared an announcement.

GoGold Resources Inc. has successfully closed its bought deal offering, raising C$86.25 million through the sale of 47,391,500 common shares. The proceeds will be used for the development and exploration of the Los Ricos South and North projects, as well as for general corporate purposes, potentially strengthening GoGold’s position in the mining industry.

GoGold Resources is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring high-quality projects in Mexico. The company operates the Parral Tailings mine in Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, GoGold aims to build a portfolio of low-cost, high-margin projects.

