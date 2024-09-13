GoFintech Delays Key Acquisition Circular Dispatch

GoFintech Innovation Limited (HK:0290) has released an update.

GoFintech Innovation Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular regarding a substantial acquisition and connected transaction, which involves the issuance of consideration shares. The circular, which will provide important details and advice about the acquisition, was initially set to be released to shareholders by September 13, 2024, but is now expected to be dispatched by September 19, 2024 due to additional time needed to finalize information.

