Godolphin Resources Secures $600K Exploration Boost

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited, an ASX-listed company, has received a $600,000 boost from the Australian Government’s Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI), aimed at supporting greenfields mineral exploration. The funds will back the company’s exploration of gold, copper, and rare earth elements in New South Wales’ Lachlan Fold Belt. This financial support will further enable Godolphin to distribute tax credits to investors participating in future share issues and bolster ongoing exploration projects.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.