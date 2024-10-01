Godolphin Resources Launches Share Purchase Plan

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has announced the despatch of their Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer documents, with the offer opening on 2 October 2024. The company’s SPP timeline includes key dates such as the record date, opening date, and the expected commencement of SPP shares trading on the ASX. Godolphin Resources is engaged in exploration and development in NSW’s Lachlan Fold Belt, focusing on gold, copper, and critical minerals within their extensive tenement area.

