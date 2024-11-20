Godolphin Resources AGM: Resolutions Passed Amidst Strategic Focus

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report with a 96.46% approval. The company continues to focus on its projects in the gold-copper-rich Lachlan Fold Belt, seeking to capitalize on the global demand for energy-transition minerals. Investors may find the company’s strategic exploration efforts and expansive land holdings promising for future growth.

