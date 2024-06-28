GOAT Industries Boosts Capital with Private Placement

GOAT Industries (TSE:GOAT) has released an update.

GOAT Industries Ltd. has successfully completed the first segment of its private placement, raising C$192,000 by selling over 2 million units at C$0.095 each, with each unit including a share and a warrant. In addition, the company has converted C$316,156.11 of debt into convertible notes, which are unsecured and come with a two-year maturity and optional conversion into shares and warrants. These financial maneuvers aim to bolster the company’s working capital and overall investment potential.

