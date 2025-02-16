Go Digit Announces Investor Presentation for Analysts’ Meeting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Go Digit General Insurance Limited ( (IN:GODIGIT) ) has provided an announcement.

Go Digit General Insurance Limited has informed the stock exchanges about an investor presentation for an analysts’ meeting scheduled for February 17, 2025. This announcement is part of their regulatory obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations, and it underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Go Digit General Insurance Limited

Go Digit General Insurance Limited operates in the insurance industry, offering general insurance products and services. The company is focused on simplifying insurance processes and challenging the conventional ways of the insurance sector.

YTD Price Performance: -9.48%

Average Trading Volume: 256,504

Current Market Cap: 273.7B INR

