GMR Power & Urban Infra Re-appoints Independent Directors to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd ( ($IN:GMRP&UI) ) has issued an announcement.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited announced the re-appointment of Mr. Shantanu Ghosh, Dr. Fareed Ahmed, and Ms. Suman Naresh Sabnani as Independent Directors for a second term of five years, following approval at the company’s 6th Annual General Meeting. This decision is expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure and support its strategic objectives in the power and urban infrastructure sectors.

More about GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited operates in the power and urban infrastructure sector, focusing on providing energy solutions and developing urban infrastructure projects. The company is positioned to cater to the growing demand for sustainable energy and urban development in India.

Average Trading Volume: 291,763

Current Market Cap: 81.42B INR

See more data about GMRP&UI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue