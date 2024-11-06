GMO Pepabo Revises 2024 Forecast and Increases Dividend

GMO Pepabo, Inc. (JP:3633) has released an update.

GMO Pepabo, Inc. has revised its financial results forecast for 2024, reporting a decrease in net sales but an increase in profits due to effective cost management and price revisions. The company also announced an increase in its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns amid improved financial performance. These changes highlight the company’s strategic focus on enhancing profitability despite market challenges.

